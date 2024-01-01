2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Menu
2019 Grand Grand Cherokee Laredo with 71000kms. 3.6 liter V6 4x4

Clean title and safetied. Excellent family vehicle 

Command start 
Power rear hatch 
Cloth/Leather seats 
Apple Carplay/ Android auto 
Blind spot monitoring 
Dual climate control 
Keyless entry and ignition 
Sunroof 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

71,000 KM

Details

Laredo

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
71,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAG9KC823434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 19JECH
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2019 Grand Grand Cherokee Laredo with 71000kms. 3.6 liter V6 4x4

 

Clean title and safetied. Excellent family vehicle 

 

Command start 

Power rear hatch 

Cloth/Leather seats 

Apple Carplay/ Android auto 

Blind spot monitoring 

Dual climate control 

Keyless entry and ignition 

Sunroof 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

204-371-6737

