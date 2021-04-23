+ taxes & licensing
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2019 Kia Optima LX+ with 47000kms. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive Clean title and safetied. NO ACCIDENTS ON RECORD. LOADED WITH SAFETY FEATURES Heated front seats Heated steering wheel Apple Carplay/Android auto Forward collision warning Blind spot monitoring Lane departure warning Lane keep assist Adaptive cruise control Keyless entry and ignition Selectable drive modes Memory/power driver seat We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for Sales
