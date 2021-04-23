Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Optima

47,000 KM

Details Description

$20,399

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,399

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Optima

2019 Kia Optima

LX+

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Optima

LX+

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 6995279
  2. 6995279
  3. 6995279
  4. 6995279
  5. 6995279
  6. 6995279
  7. 6995279
  8. 6995279
  9. 6995279
  10. 6995279
Contact Seller

$20,399

+ taxes & licensing

47,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6995279
  • Stock #: 19KIOP
  • VIN: 5XXGT4L33KG368726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2019 Kia Optima LX+ with 47000kms. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive Clean title and safetied. NO ACCIDENTS ON RECORD. LOADED WITH SAFETY FEATURES Heated front seats Heated steering wheel Apple Carplay/Android auto Forward collision warning Blind spot monitoring Lane departure warning Lane keep assist Adaptive cruise control Keyless entry and ignition Selectable drive modes Memory/power driver seat We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for Sales

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2015 Jeep Renegade N...
 149,000 KM
$16,799 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Savana Pass...
 191,000 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 85,000 KM
$20,899 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory