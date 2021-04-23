Menu
2019 Kia Rio

49,000 KM

Details Description

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2019 Kia Rio

2019 Kia Rio

LX+

2019 Kia Rio

LX+

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

49,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6995282
  • Stock #: 19KIRO
  • VIN: 3Kpa24ab0ke164378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19KIRO
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2019 Kia Rio LX+ with 49000kms. 1.6 liter 4 cylinder front wheel drive. Clean title and safetied. NO ACCIDENTS ON RECORD. BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY Back up Camera Heated front seats Heated steering wheel Bluetooth Sport mode Selectable shift A/C Cruise control We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focusing on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for Sales

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

