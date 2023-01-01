Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Sedona

157,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sedona

2019 Kia Sedona

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sedona

LX

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

  1. 1676653958
  2. 1676653958
  3. 1676653959
  4. 1676653959
  5. 1676653959
  6. 1676653960
  7. 1676653959
  8. 1676653959
  9. 1676653960
  10. 1676653960
  11. 1676653960
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
157,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9630535
  • Stock #: 101048
  • VIN: KNDMB5C16K6463323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com


2019 Kia Sedona LX with 157000km. 3.3L V6 FWD. Clean title and safetied. Originally from Alberta. 
Back up camera Park assist Heated seats Heated steering wheel Captain seat middle row Bluetooth 
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 273,000 KM
$27,850 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-5 GT
 119,000 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 141,000 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Quick Links
Directions Inventory