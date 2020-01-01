Local, Non-smoker, One Owner, Certified, Low Mileage, Head-up Display, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Woodgrain Trim!



This 2019 Mazda CX5's dynamic handling and responsive steering stand out in a class that largely favors practicality over performance. This 2019 Mazda CX-5 is for sale today in Steinbach.



This Mazda CX5 is a real class leader with exceptional performance, agile handling and a versatile and highly intuitive interior. Thanks to its elegant yet aggressive styling and impeccable on road capabilities, there aren't many that can rival the quality and premium performance this modern, beautiful crossover SUV offers. This low mileage SUV has just 9049 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's soul red crystal metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.



Our CX-5's trim level is GT w/Turbo Auto AWD. This GT CX-5 has just about everything you could imagine with a power moonroof, navigation, head-up display, air cooled leather seats, wood and metal trim, premium Bose sound, driver seat memory settings, proximity entry, SiriusXM, adaptive front lighting, HomeLink remote system, automatic climate control, and LED lighting with fog lights. This trim also adds traffic sign recognition to the driver assistance features like stop and go adaptive cruise, full range active braking assist, pedestrian detection, forward obstruction warning, lane keep assist with departure warning, and high beam control help make every drive more safe and less fatiguing. For even more comfort, you get heated seats, heated steering wheel, power liftgate, advanced blind spot monitoring, 7 inch Mazda Connect enabled touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB and aux jacks, texting assistant, and internet radio capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Head-up Display, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Woodgrain Trim, Leather Seats, Memory Seats.



