2019 Mazda CX-5

70,000 KM

Details Description

$34,495

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

GS

GS

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

70,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8534183
  • Stock #: 19MAGS
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM7K0593528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2019 Mazda CX-5 GS with 70000km. 2.5 L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Command start Navigation Heated seats Heated steering wheel Power seats Dual climate control Blind spot monitoring Adaptive cruise control Lane departure warning Back up camera Keyless entry Sunroof Power liftgate Bluetooth We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

