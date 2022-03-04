$34,495+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5
GS
$34,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8534183
- Stock #: 19MAGS
- VIN: JM3KFBCM7K0593528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2019 Mazda CX-5 GS with 70000km. 2.5 L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Command start Navigation Heated seats Heated steering wheel Power seats Dual climate control Blind spot monitoring Adaptive cruise control Lane departure warning Back up camera Keyless entry Sunroof Power liftgate Bluetooth We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
