2019 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD 2.5L I4 CD at
35,831KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8940682
- Stock #: A0461
- VIN: JM3KFBDM7K0642175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 35,831 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
