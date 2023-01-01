2019 Mazda CX-5

$35,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 3 , 5 0 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9701098

9701098 Stock #: A0512

A0512 VIN: JM3KFBDY4K0626048

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 73,502 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD HEADS UP DISPLAY 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.