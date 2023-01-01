Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

73,502 KM

Details Description Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

GT w/Turbo GT AWD 2.5L I4 T at

GT w/Turbo GT AWD 2.5L I4 T at

Location

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

73,502KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9701098
  • Stock #: A0512
  • VIN: JM3KFBDY4K0626048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,502 KM

Vehicle Description

Exterior Colour- Soul Red Crystal Metallic

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

