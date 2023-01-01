Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda CX-9

69,445 KM

Details Features

$39,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,499

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-9

2019 Mazda CX-9

GT AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-9

GT AWD

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

  1. 9460972
  2. 9460972
  3. 9460972
  4. 9460972
  5. 9460972
  6. 9460972
  7. 9460972
  8. 9460972
  9. 9460972
Contact Seller

$39,499

+ taxes & licensing

69,445KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9460972
  • Stock #: A0488
  • VIN: JM3TCBDY6K0320157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # A0488
  • Mileage 69,445 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Highway Mazda

2022 Ford Bronco Spo...
 29,758 KM
$41,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 4x4 ...
 98,333 KM
$40,999 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic Sed...
 8,535 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic

Email Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-6437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory