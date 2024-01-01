$23,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GS at AWD
Location
Highway Mazda
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
204-326-6437
Used
58,714KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BPBCM9K1123422
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 58,714 KM
Vehicle Description
Luxury Package, I-Active AWD, Exterior Colour- Soul Red Crystal Metallic
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
