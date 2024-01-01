Menu
Luxury Package, I-Active AWD, Exterior Colour- Soul Red Crystal Metallic

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

58,714 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS at AWD

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GS at AWD

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,714KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BPBCM9K1123422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,714 KM

Vehicle Description

Luxury Package, I-Active AWD, Exterior Colour- Soul Red Crystal Metallic

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

2019 Mazda MAZDA3