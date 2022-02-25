2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$45,997 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 0 9 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8329137

8329137 Stock #: F4EF1H

F4EF1H VIN: 55SWF8EB2KU302832

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F4EF1H

Mileage 43,092 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.