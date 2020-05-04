Menu
2019 Nissan Qashqai

S AWD CVT - Low Mileage

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$23,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 6,230KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4952499
  • Stock #: M20059A
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR5KW342424
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage!

This Nissan Qashqai is a small, nimble crossover with a pleasant interior and impressive features. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.

Introducing the 2019 Qashqai, it's the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate life's daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moment's notice. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and a sports car-inspired design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. There's plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. This low mileage SUV has just 6,230 kms. It's gun metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.highwaymazda.ca/apply-for-financing/




Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Steinbach. o~o
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Automatic

