2019 Nissan Rogue

S

2019 Nissan Rogue

S

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-4461

  1. 4404573
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,295KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4404573
  • Stock #: F2YGP7
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1KC776647
Exterior Colour
N/A
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Dealer permit #0610 @

Safety
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Automatic Transmission
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • CVT Transmission
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Dual Shift Mode Transmission
  • Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-4461

Send A Message