$58,997 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 2 7 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8063113

8063113 Stock #: F4BUBP

F4BUBP VIN: 1C6SRFLTXKN539519

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 64,271 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.