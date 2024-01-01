Menu
Account
Sign In
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com <br> 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock with 11000kms. 5.7 liter V8 4x4 Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record. In Amazing shape Command start Heated front seats Heated steering wheel Dual climate control Cloth and leather seats Back up Camera Rare Colour configuration Cruise control Bluetooth 4x4 Hi/Low We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1717541360
  2. 1717541360
  3. 1717541360
  4. 1717541360
  5. 1717541360
  6. 1717541360
  7. 1717541360
  8. 1717541360
  9. 1717541360
  10. 1717541360
  11. 1717541360
Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT5KS718461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com

2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock with 11000kms. 5.7 liter V8 4x4

Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record. In Amazing shape

Command start
Heated front seats
Heated steering wheel
Dual climate control
Cloth and leather seats
Back up Camera
Rare Colour configuration
Cruise control
Bluetooth
4x4 Hi/Low

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 110,000 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Z71 for sale in Steinbach, MB
2016 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Z71 116,000 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara for sale in Steinbach, MB
2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 103,000 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500 Classic