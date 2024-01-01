$34,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT5KS718461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock with 11000kms. 5.7 liter V8 4x4
Clean title and safetied. No accidents on record. In Amazing shape
Command start
Heated front seats
Heated steering wheel
Dual climate control
Cloth and leather seats
Back up Camera
Rare Colour configuration
Cruise control
Bluetooth
4x4 Hi/Low
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
204-371-6737
2019 RAM 1500 Classic