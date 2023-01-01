$99,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737
2019 RAM 2500
Longhorn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$99,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10425006
- Stock #: 19RAM
- VIN: 3C6UR5GL7KG619205
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TRUCK BEING SOLD ON CONSIGNMENT
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE
2019 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn with 136000km. 6.7L 4x4. Beautifully built by Wrenchworkz.
-Fleece Cheetah 63MM turbo
-Fleece coolant bypass
-S+S CP3 conversion
-Carli backcountry 2.0 3.25" lift kit
-24x14 American Force Gamma wheels/33x14.5 Terra Hunter R/T tires
-Paint matched bumpers
-Paint matched plastics
-Paint matched OEM LED lighting
-17 piece DB Auto Rock Lights
-Banks rear diff cover
-Weathertech tonneau cover
