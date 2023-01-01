Menu
2019 RAM 2500

136,000 KM

Details Description Features

$99,495

+ tax & licensing
$99,495

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2019 RAM 2500

2019 RAM 2500

Longhorn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box

2019 RAM 2500

Longhorn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$99,495

+ taxes & licensing

136,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10425006
  • Stock #: 19RAM
  • VIN: 3C6UR5GL7KG619205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TRUCK BEING SOLD ON CONSIGNMENT
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE

2019 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn with 136000km. 6.7L 4x4. Beautifully built by Wrenchworkz.
-Fleece Cheetah 63MM turbo
-Fleece coolant bypass
-S+S CP3 conversion
-Carli backcountry 2.0 3.25" lift kit
-24x14 American Force Gamma wheels/33x14.5 Terra Hunter R/T tires
-Paint matched bumpers
-Paint matched plastics
-Paint matched OEM LED lighting
-17 piece DB Auto Rock Lights
-Banks rear diff cover
-Weathertech tonneau cover

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

