2019 RAM 3500
LONGHORN NAV | SUNROOF
41,785KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9234043
- Stock #: F4TUDM
- VIN: 3C63R3FL7KG706636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 41,785 KM
Vehicle Description
EXPERIENCE IS EVERYTHING at Steinbach Dodge Chrysler
Recent Arrival!
2019 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 6.7L Cummins I6 Turbodiesel 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Delmonico Red Pearlcoat
Navigation, Power Sunroof, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - Rear, 12in. Touchscreen, 17-Speaker High Performance Audio, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 220-Amp Alternator, 2nd-Row Heated Seats, 2-Way Rear Headrests, 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, 4-Way Adjustable Front Headrests, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Noise Control System, Adaptive Cruise Control w Stop, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay Capable, Apple CarPlay Android Auto, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Blind-Spot Cross-Path, Block heater, Brake assist, Bright Tow Hooks, Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w Camera, Clearance Lamps, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Deployable Bed Step, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, Dual Alternators Rated At 440 Amps, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian, Fold-Flat Load Floor w Storage, Forward Collision Warn w Active Braking, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Hands-Free Communication w Bluetooth, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Back Seats, IP-Mounted Auxiliary Switches, Leather Front Vented Bucket Seats w Etching, Leather steering wheel, Longhorn Level 1 Equipment Group, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Pedal memory, Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power 8-Way Front Passenger Seat, Power Deployable Running Boards, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 21K Longhorn, Radio Driver Seat Mirrors Pedals Memory, Radio: Uconnect 12.0 w Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, RamBox Cargo Management System, RamBox Utility Group, Ramcharger Wireless Charging Pad, Rear 60 40 Split Folding Bench Seat, Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Safety Group, Security system, Selectable Tire Fill Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, SiriusXM w 360L On-Demand Content, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround View Camera System, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Towing Technology Group, Traction control, Trailer Reverse Guidance, Trip computer, Truck Bed Cargo Divider, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Upfitter Electronic Module (VSIM), USB Mobile Projection, Vendor Painted Cargo Box Tracking, Voltmeter.
VISIT STEINBACH DODGE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR RURAL in.SPECIALin. PRICING AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH KNOWING ALL VEHICLES ARE PRICED ACCORDING TO MARKET WEEKLY. ALL TRADE INS ACCEPTED.
Dealer permit #0610
