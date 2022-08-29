Menu
2019 RAM 3500

41,785 KM

Details

$87,830

+ tax & licensing
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

204-326-4461

LONGHORN NAV | SUNROOF

LONGHORN NAV | SUNROOF

Location

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-4461

41,785KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9234043
  • Stock #: F4TUDM
  • VIN: 3C63R3FL7KG706636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 41,785 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ADDITIONAL FEEin.S & Small Town Savings
Stop By Today To See Why...
EXPERIENCE IS EVERYTHING at Steinbach Dodge Chrysler

Recent Arrival!


2019 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 6.7L Cummins I6 Turbodiesel 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Delmonico Red Pearlcoat

Navigation, Power Sunroof, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - Rear, 12in. Touchscreen, 17-Speaker High Performance Audio, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 220-Amp Alternator, 2nd-Row Heated Seats, 2-Way Rear Headrests, 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, 4-Way Adjustable Front Headrests, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Noise Control System, Adaptive Cruise Control w Stop, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay Capable, Apple CarPlay Android Auto, Audio memory, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Blind-Spot Cross-Path, Block heater, Brake assist, Bright Tow Hooks, Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w Camera, Clearance Lamps, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Deployable Bed Step, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, Dual Alternators Rated At 440 Amps, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian, Fold-Flat Load Floor w Storage, Forward Collision Warn w Active Braking, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Hands-Free Communication w Bluetooth, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Back Seats, IP-Mounted Auxiliary Switches, Leather Front Vented Bucket Seats w Etching, Leather steering wheel, Longhorn Level 1 Equipment Group, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Pedal memory, Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power 8-Way Front Passenger Seat, Power Deployable Running Boards, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 21K Longhorn, Radio Driver Seat Mirrors Pedals Memory, Radio: Uconnect 12.0 w Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, RamBox Cargo Management System, RamBox Utility Group, Ramcharger Wireless Charging Pad, Rear 60 40 Split Folding Bench Seat, Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Safety Group, Security system, Selectable Tire Fill Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, SiriusXM w 360L On-Demand Content, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround View Camera System, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Towing Technology Group, Traction control, Trailer Reverse Guidance, Trip computer, Truck Bed Cargo Divider, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Upfitter Electronic Module (VSIM), USB Mobile Projection, Vendor Painted Cargo Box Tracking, Voltmeter.

VISIT STEINBACH DODGE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR RURAL in.SPECIALin. PRICING AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH KNOWING ALL VEHICLES ARE PRICED ACCORDING TO MARKET WEEKLY. ALL TRADE INS ACCEPTED. We strive for 100% accuracy on all our vehicle listings. However, from time to time there may be options missed or there may be options listed but are in fact not present on the vehicle. Please contact dealership to confirm all options on this vehicle are as listed as the Dealership will not be able to add options to a vehicle if they are not present.

Dealer permit #0610

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-4461

