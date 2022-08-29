$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota 4Runner
4WD - Sunroof - Navigation
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
42,663KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9047962
- Stock #: UM-82
- VIN: JTEBU5JR7K5737124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,663 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Toyota 4Runner is what a real adventure vehicles should look and feel like. This 2019 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
The best stories begin where the road ends and this Toyota 4Runner is ready and capable for any off-road trail you put in front of it. This rugged family SUV offers the best of both worlds, with a refined interior and handsome exterior styling. If a simple family SUV just wont cut it for your active lifestyle, this powerful and ultra capable 4Runner is ready for the challenge! This SUV has 42,663 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 4Runner's trim level is 4WD. This 4Runner is anything but barebones with a power sunroof, plush SofTex interior, power heated front seats, a 6.1 inch touchscreen that features navigation, SiriusXM, voice recognition, a USB input, rear view camera and a leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio controls. Additional features include remote keyless entry, front recovery tow hooks and skid plates, stylish aluminum wheels, running boards, a tow hitch with 4 and 7 pin connectors, heated power side mirrors, fog lights plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Softex Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Skid Plates
Tow Hitch
Navigation
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
SofTex Seats
