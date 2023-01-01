$25,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota C-HR
XLE Package
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
53,860KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9636739
- Stock #: 23016
- VIN: JTNKHMBX2K1040267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23016
- Mileage 53,860 KM
Vehicle Description
Sporty on the outside and comfortable on the inside, style is just the beginning of what the Toyota C-HR has to offer. This 2019 Toyota C-HR is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
The C-HR is unlike anything Toyota has ever created. You'll feel the difference with premium features and intuitive technology that are designed to keep you comfortable and connected. It is a blast to drive, with the perfect blend of responsiveness and control that will make every drive memorable. With a spacious interior for all your passengers and gear, and state-of-the-art safety features that come standard, we're confident you'll agree that there's nothing quite like this amazing SUV. This SUV has 53,860 kms. It's silver knockout metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.
Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you! o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Climate Control
Apple CarPlay
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Keep Assist
Entune Audio
