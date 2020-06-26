+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Lane Departure Alert, Pre Collision System, Pedestrian Detection!
This 2019 Toyota Corolla is safe, economical, practical and fun to drive. This 2019 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
Eleven generations make the Corolla a car that is known for its quality and reliability. This 2019 Toyota Corolla with its sharp styling and powerful, efficient engine is a great value considering it will keep rolling for miles and miles without letting you down. Loaded with premium safety features, this compact sedan is definitely a good choice for a small yet comfortable family car. This low mileage sedan has just 17,629 kms. It's salsa red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Corolla's trim level is LE CVT. This LE trim adds features like heated front seats, automatic climate control, keyless entry, and side mirror turn signals to the base Corolla features like Bluetooth capability, voice activation technology, lane departure alert, pre collision system with pedestrian detection, dynamic radar cruise control, SIRI EyesFree, 6.1 inch display, 6 speaker stereo, multi information display, rear view back up camera, illuminated entry, LED lighting with automatic headlamps, power windows front and rear, power door locks, remote trunk release, engine immobilizer, power adjustable heated mirrors and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Lane Departure Alert, Pre Collision System, Pedestrian Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Siri Eyesfree.
