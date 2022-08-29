$45,870+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,870
+ taxes & licensing
Funk's Toyota
204-326-9808
2019 Toyota Highlander
2019 Toyota Highlander
Limited AWD - Cooled Seats
Location
Funk's Toyota
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-326-9808
$45,870
+ taxes & licensing
53,569KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9300949
- Stock #: M-194A
- VIN: 5TDDZRFH0KS935768
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,569 KM
Vehicle Description
Take your family outings to the next level in this incredible Toyota Highlander. This 2019 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
With its sleek exterior style and sophisticated interior design, the Toyota Highlander is sure to help create memorable family adventures for years to come. Whether you're looking to get away or just get around town, you'll find the Highlander's bold designs will not go unnoticed. The front grille expresses unparalleled confidence on any road, while its LED taillights and large alunimum wheels add a touch of sophistication allowing you to live your life to the fullest with every trip, no matter where you're headed.This SUV has 53,569 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Highlander's trim level is Limited AWD. This top of the line all-wheel drive Highlander Limited is an excellent choice as it comes fully loaded with a power sunroof, leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, a large 8 inch touchscreen that's paired with Entune premium audio, embedded navigation with voice recognition, 4 USB charging ports and LED running lights. Additional style, safety and comfort features include Toyota Safety Sense, lane departure alert with steering assist, blind spot detection, proximity keyless entry with push button start, foward collision warning, a 360 degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, dynamic radar cruise control, dual zone climate control, a power liftgate plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate.
If you would like to apply for credit to purchase this vehicle, click here.
We are set on beating your expectations when you visit our dealership. We promise to offer you professional assistance and important information to help you make the right decision! All pricing for used vehicles include Silent Sentinal Security registration transfer fee $339 Everything but PST and GST is included in our pricing.
All vehicles are subject to availability based on prior sale. We attempt to update this inventory on a regular basis. However, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the update of the inventory.
All pricing advertised is true to pay with only applicable taxes additional (PST 7% & GST 5%). The Vehicle data on this website is compiled from publicly available sources believed by the publisher to be releiable; this data is subject to change without notice. Please contact Funks Toyota for any further details.
All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated. The EPA mileage estimates are for newlymanufactured vehicles only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.
Dealer Permit: 0370 Funks Motors Ltd. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Proximity Key
Lane Departure Warning
Premium Audio
Navigation
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Lane Keep Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Funk's Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Funk's Toyota
Primary
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Call Dealer
204-326-XXXX(click to show)
204-326-9808
Alternate Numbers1-800-489-7806
Quick Links
Are you sure you want to leave this page? This will end your live chat.