2019 Toyota RAV4

118,135 KM

Details Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD LE

2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD LE

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

118,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10159758
  • Stock #: M23125A
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV9KW016497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 118,135 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

