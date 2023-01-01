$32,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 8 , 1 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10159758

10159758 Stock #: M23125A

M23125A VIN: 2T3B1RFV9KW016497

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 118,135 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.