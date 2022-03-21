$40,870+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport Package - Low Mileage
27,152KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8794529
- Stock #: M-42A
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN4KX044381
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,152 KM
Vehicle Description
Toyota's reputation of quality and value doesn't stop at their cars. This Tacoma is one of the best pickup trucks on the market. This 2019 Toyota Tacoma is for sale today in Steinbach.
This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50+ year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combines it all into one unstoppable package. There's also more to this impressive machine than just its aggressive good looks. Inside you'll find superior comfort and technology to keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions and its advanced off-road suspension makes sure you get home in one piece. If you find yourself ready for a truck that can actually keep up with your on the go lifestyle, then this Tacoma is a great place to start.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 27,152 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tacoma's trim level is TRD Sport Package. Built for performance and jaw dropping style, the TRD Sport is equipped with everything you need such as a sport tuned suspension, unique aluminum wheels, a hood scoop, LED driving lights, an easy lift & lower tailgate with rear bumper steps, proximity keyless entry, a leather wrapped steering wheel, heated sport seats with upgraded seat material, a larger 7 inch touchscreen that features navigation, wireless streaming audio, a rear view camera, USB and aux jacks. Additional features include dual zone A/C, power heated mirrors, front fog lights, rear underseat storage, hill-start assist and Toyota Safety Sense which comes with lane departure warning, automatic highbeam assist, dynamic radar cruise control and pedestrian detection plus much more.
We are set on beating your expectations when you visit our dealership. We promise to offer you professional assistance and important information to help you make the right decision! All pricing for used vehicles include Silent Sentinal Security registration transfer fee $339 Everything but PST and GST is included in our pricing.
All vehicles are subject to availability based on prior sale. We attempt to update this inventory on a regular basis. However, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the update of the inventory.
All pricing advertised is true to pay with only applicable taxes additional (PST 7% & GST 5%). The Vehicle data on this website is compiled from publicly available sources believed by the publisher to be releiable; this data is subject to change without notice. Please contact Funks Toyota for any further details.
All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated. The EPA mileage estimates are for newlymanufactured vehicles only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.
Dealer Permit: 0370 Funks Motors Ltd. o~o
