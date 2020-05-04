57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, SiriusXM!
The stylish and capable 2019 Toyota Tundra provides plenty of comfort and safety for its passengers at all times. This 2019 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
A quality pickup truck that is built to serve and last. The numerous cabin and bed model variations of this 2019 Toyota Tundra are meant to fill any type of need one might have with a pickup truck. With an enormous towing capacity, the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best trucks on the market. Comfort will never be a problem thanks to the innovative tech features, and this 2019 Toyota Tundra is safe, capable and has more than enough technologically advanced options, making it a truck that can be relied on in any instance. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 31,012 kms. It's grey in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tundra's trim level is SR5 Plus Package. This SR5 Plus package adds some awesome style and technology like 7 inch infotainment display, SiriusXM, bed rail system, chrome exterior stylings, SR5 badging, front console, rear underseat storage, heated front bucket seats, and aluminum wheels. This truck is also equipped with heated power side mirrors, Easy Lift/Lower removable tailgate, advanced motor technology, limited slip rear differential, trailer sway control, pre collision safety program, pedestrian detection, lane departure alert, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, 4.2 inch multi information display, rearview camera, remote keyless entry, automatic highbeams, adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA audio, and USB and aux jacks. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Pedestrian Detection.
