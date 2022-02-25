$CALL+ tax & licensing
Funk's Toyota
204-326-9808
2019 Toyota Tundra
SR5 Plus Package - Heated Seats
Location
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
19,112KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8375592
- Stock #: UL-177
- VIN: 5TFUY5F13KX795398
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,112 KM
Vehicle Description
Built to last, this Toyota Tundra delivers beyond your expectations! This 2019 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
This Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. Comfort will never be a problem thanks to advanced materials and its innovative tech features. This Tundra perfectly blends functionality and comfort, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew plenty of room to stretch out with premium materials to create its distinctively upscale feel.This low mileage Extended Cab 4X4 pickup has just 19,112 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tundra's trim level is SR5 Plus Package. A truck you can count on, this premium Tundra SR5 Plus comes very well equipped with aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, a larger 7 inch touchscreen that features, SiriusXM, 6 stereo speakers, voice recognition technology, USB input, wireless streaming audio, and dynamic radar cruise control. Additional features include heated front seats, chrome interior and exterior trim, a split folding rear seat with under seat storage, LED running lights, fog lights, an 8-way power adjustable seat, power adjustable heated mirrors, an easy lower & lift tailgate, and Toyota Safety Sense technology which adds lane departure warning, automatic highbeam assist, a back up camera, pedestrian detection plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Siriusxm, Streaming Audio, Led Lights, Adaptive Cruise Control.
We are set on beating your expectations when you visit our dealership. We promise to offer you professional assistance and important information to help you make the right decision! All pricing for used vehicles include Silent Sentinal Security registration transfer fee $339 Everything but PST and GST is included in our pricing.
All vehicles are subject to availability based on prior sale. We attempt to update this inventory on a regular basis. However, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the update of the inventory.
All pricing advertised is true to pay with only applicable taxes additional (PST 7% & GST 5%). The Vehicle data on this website is compiled from publicly available sources believed by the publisher to be releiable; this data is subject to change without notice. Please contact Funks Toyota for any further details.
All prices are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated. The EPA mileage estimates are for newlymanufactured vehicles only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.
Dealer Permit: 0370 Funks Motors Ltd. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
POWER SEAT
Heated Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Streaming Audio
EZ Lift Tailgate
LED Lights
SiriusXM
Funk's Toyota
57 PTH 12 N., Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-326-9808
Alternate Numbers1-800-489-7806
