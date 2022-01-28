Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Camaro

4,200 KM

Details Description

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Camaro

2020 Chevrolet Camaro

LT1

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Camaro

LT1

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 8186622
  2. 8186622
  3. 8186622
  4. 8186622
  5. 8186622
  6. 8186622
  7. 8186622
  8. 8186622
  9. 8186622
Contact Seller

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

4,200KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8186622
  • Stock #: 20CHLT
  • VIN: 1G1FF1R77L0141143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 4,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2020 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT with ONLY 4200KM. 6.2L V8 RWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba car, ACCIDENTS FREE. 5 year/100,000km factory warranty 455 HP/TQ Dual exhaust mode Heads up display Android auto/apple carplay Dual climate control Back up camera Power seats Sunroof Bose speaker system Keyless entry/ignition We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

2011 Toyota Matrix
 144,000 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Trax LS
 155,000 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Sienna XLE
 154,000 KM
$32,899 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website