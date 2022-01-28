$54,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-371-6737
2020 Chevrolet Camaro
LT1
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8186622
- Stock #: 20CHLT
- VIN: 1G1FF1R77L0141143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 4,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2020 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT with ONLY 4200KM. 6.2L V8 RWD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba car, ACCIDENTS FREE. 5 year/100,000km factory warranty 455 HP/TQ Dual exhaust mode Heads up display Android auto/apple carplay Dual climate control Back up camera Power seats Sunroof Bose speaker system Keyless entry/ignition We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3