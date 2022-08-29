Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

127,892 KM

Details Description

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

  1. 9090769
  2. 9090769
  3. 9090769
  4. 9090769
  5. 9090769
  6. 9090769
  7. 9090769
  8. 9090769
  9. 9090769
  10. 9090769
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,892KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9090769
  • Stock #: 22131
  • VIN: 2GNAXUEV6L6225084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22131
  • Mileage 127,892 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Braking, Streaming Audio, 4G WiFi, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Technology, Push Button Start

The Equinox is one of the best all around vehicles in its class. You'll be swooped away with its comfortable ride, roomy cabin and the technology to help you keep in touch. This 2020 Chevrolet Equinox is for sale today in Steinbach.

When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin thats been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 127,892 kms. It's mosaic black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Equinox's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Equinox LT is a great choice as it comes loaded with aluminum wheels, HID headlights, a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy, an 8-way power driver seat and power heated outside mirrors. It also has a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, forward automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection. Additional features include Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze!


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $192.56 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $399 documentation fee ). See dealer for details.

Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.


Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you!
o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ben R AutoSales

1971 Ford F-250 Supe...
 0 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Equin...
 127,892 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic Sed...
 138,481 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Email Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

Primary

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-2220

Alternate Numbers
204-392-8814
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory