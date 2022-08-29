2020 Chevrolet Equinox

$25,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 8 9 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9090769

9090769 Stock #: 22131

22131 VIN: 2GNAXUEV6L6225084

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 22131

Mileage 127,892 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.