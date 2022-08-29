$25,995+ tax & licensing
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ben R AutoSales
204-326-2220
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
127,892KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9090769
- Stock #: 22131
- VIN: 2GNAXUEV6L6225084
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 127,892 KM
Vehicle Description
The Equinox is one of the best all around vehicles in its class. You'll be swooped away with its comfortable ride, roomy cabin and the technology to help you keep in touch. This 2020 Chevrolet Equinox is for sale today in Steinbach.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin thats been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 127,892 kms. It's mosaic black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Equinox LT is a great choice as it comes loaded with aluminum wheels, HID headlights, a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy, an 8-way power driver seat and power heated outside mirrors. It also has a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, forward collision alert, forward automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection. Additional features include Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze!
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $192.56 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $399 documentation fee ). See dealer for details.
Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.
Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you! o~o
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3