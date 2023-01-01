$46,999+ tax & licensing
$46,999
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Double Cab 4x4 LT / Standard Box
Location
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
69,144KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10357680
- Stock #: A0570
- VIN: 1GCVYDETXLZ243078
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 69,144 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
