2020 Chrysler Pacifica

12,422 KM

Details Description

$59,874

+ tax & licensing
$59,874

+ taxes & licensing

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

204-326-4461

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Hybrid Limited | NAV | DVD | CAMERA

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Hybrid Limited | NAV | DVD | CAMERA

Location

Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

204-326-4461

$59,874

+ taxes & licensing

12,422KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8589797
  • Stock #: F4GMH3
  • VIN: 2C4RC1N75LR166132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 12,422 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited 3.6L V6 CVT FWD Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat

Navigation, 3.6L V6, 13 Speakers, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Quick Order Package 2EC, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4"" Display, Rear air conditioning, Reclining 3rd row seat, Roof rack, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats.


Reviews:
* Owners tend to rave about the Pacifica's comfortable ride, ample power, upscale cabin, approachable technology and features, and generous space and storage provisions to keep cargo and smaller items organized on the move. Source: autoTRADER.ca -- VISIT STEINBACH DODGE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR RURAL ""SPECIAL"" PRICING AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH KNOWING ALL VEHICLES ARE PRICED ACCORDING TO MARKET WEEKLY. ALL TRADE INS ACCEPTED. We strive for 100% accuracy on all our vehicle listings. However, from time to time there may be options missed or there may be options listed but are in fact not present on the vehicle. Please contact dealership to confirm all options on this vehicle are as listed as the Dealership will not be able to add options to a vehicle if they are not present. -- Dealer permit #0610 #3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6

