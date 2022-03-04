$59,874+ tax & licensing
$59,874
+ taxes & licensing
Steinbach Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
204-326-4461
2020 Chrysler Pacifica
Hybrid Hybrid Limited | NAV | DVD | CAMERA
Location
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6
12,422KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8589797
- Stock #: F4GMH3
- VIN: 2C4RC1N75LR166132
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 12,422 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited 3.6L V6 CVT FWD Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
Navigation, 3.6L V6, 13 Speakers, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Quick Order Package 2EC, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4"" Display, Rear air conditioning, Reclining 3rd row seat, Roof rack, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats.
Reviews:
* Owners tend to rave about the Pacifica's comfortable ride, ample power, upscale cabin, approachable technology and features, and generous space and storage provisions to keep cargo and smaller items organized on the move. Source: autoTRADER.ca -- VISIT STEINBACH DODGE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR RURAL ""SPECIAL"" PRICING AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH KNOWING ALL VEHICLES ARE PRICED ACCORDING TO MARKET WEEKLY. ALL TRADE INS ACCEPTED. We strive for 100% accuracy on all our vehicle listings. However, from time to time there may be options missed or there may be options listed but are in fact not present on the vehicle. Please contact dealership to confirm all options on this vehicle are as listed as the Dealership will not be able to add options to a vehicle if they are not present. -- Dealer permit #0610 #3
