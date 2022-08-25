Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

15,000 KM

Details Description

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

PREMIUM PLUS

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

15,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9010498
  • Stock #: 20DOGR
  • VIN: 2C4RDGCG2LR221073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus with only 15000kms!! 3.6 liter V6 Front wheel drive Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. No accidents on record REAR DVD PLAYER Back up Camera Touch screen radio Premium Synthetic Seats Command start Tri climate control Power drivers seat We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

