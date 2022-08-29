2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

$39,987 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 0 9 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9095017

9095017 Stock #: F4RDV7

F4RDV7 VIN: 2C4RDGCG2LR221073

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 15,099 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Brake Assist Mechanical Hill Descent Control Additional Features Manual Fold Into Floor Manual Recline Front Vented Discs Rear Head Side Impact AirbagFOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine StartFront Head Side Impact AirbagDual Stage Driver And Passenger Front AirbagsTransmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel ControlsWheels: 17"" x 6.5""... Power Folding and Turn Signal IndicatorAir Bag-Passenger SensorSmart Device IntegrationBrake AssistParking Aid SensorHeated MirrorsLeather Wrap WheelEngine Immobilizer3rd Row SeatingDual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side AirbagsRear Child Sa... Heated Wiper Park and DefrosterSpoilerCruise Control w/Steering Wheel ControlsRear Window DefoggerCruise Control4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking BrakeBlack roof rails w/crossbarsLip SpoilerPower MirrorsRemote StartTire Pressure MonitorBluetoothSecurity SystemLeather Steering WheelChild-Safety LocksTinted WindowsVariable Speed Intermittent WipersDeep Tinted... 3 Manual and Adjustable Head RestraintsCurtain 1st And 2nd Row AirbagsDual Shift Mode TransmissionIntermittent Wipers4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Brake Assist and Hill Hold ControlAero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off4 Wheel DISC BrakesAirbag Occupancy SensorAll-Season Rear TireRemote keyless entry w/content theft systemManual Tilt/Telescoping Steering ColumnElectric Power...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.