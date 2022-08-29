$39,987+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
Premium Plus OVERHEAD DVD CONSOLE | BACK-UP CAMERA
Location
208 Main St, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y6
15,099KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9095017
- Stock #: F4RDV7
- VIN: 2C4RDGCG2LR221073
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 15,099 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 3.6L V6 24V VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Trip computer, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones. -- VISIT STEINBACH DODGE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR RURAL ""SPECIAL"" PRICING AND BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH KNOWING ALL VEHICLES ARE PRICED ACCORDING TO MARKET WEEKLY. ALL TRADE INS ACCEPTED. We strive for 100% accuracy on all our vehicle listings. However, from time to time there may be options missed or there may be options listed but are in fact not present on the vehicle. Please contact dealership to confirm all options on this vehicle are as listed as the Dealership will not be able to add options to a vehicle if they are not present. -- Dealer permit #0610 #3
Vehicle Features
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Manual Fold Into Floor
Manual Recline
Front Vented Discs
Rear Head Side Impact AirbagFOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine StartFront Head Side Impact AirbagDual Stage Driver And Passenger Front AirbagsTransmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel ControlsWheels: 17"" x 6.5""...
Power Folding and Turn Signal IndicatorAir Bag-Passenger SensorSmart Device IntegrationBrake AssistParking Aid SensorHeated MirrorsLeather Wrap WheelEngine Immobilizer3rd Row SeatingDual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side AirbagsRear Child Sa...
Heated Wiper Park and DefrosterSpoilerCruise Control w/Steering Wheel ControlsRear Window DefoggerCruise Control4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking BrakeBlack roof rails w/crossbarsLip SpoilerPower MirrorsRemote StartTire Pressure MonitorBluetoothSecurity SystemLeather Steering WheelChild-Safety LocksTinted WindowsVariable Speed Intermittent WipersDeep Tinted...
3 Manual and Adjustable Head RestraintsCurtain 1st And 2nd Row AirbagsDual Shift Mode TransmissionIntermittent Wipers4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Brake Assist and Hill Hold ControlAero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off4 Wheel DISC BrakesAirbag Occupancy SensorAll-Season Rear TireRemote keyless entry w/content theft systemManual Tilt/Telescoping Steering ColumnElectric Power...
