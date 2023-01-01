Menu
2020 Ford EcoSport

26,147 KM

Details Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

SE 4WD

SE 4WD

Location

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

+ taxes & licensing

26,147KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10378269
  • Stock #: M23153A
  • VIN: MAJ6S3GL7LC326277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # M23153A
  • Mileage 26,147 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

