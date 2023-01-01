$27,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford EcoSport
SE 4WD
Location
101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5
26,147KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10378269
- Stock #: M23153A
- VIN: MAJ6S3GL7LC326277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
