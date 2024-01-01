Menu
2020 Ford Edge SEL with 109000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive 

Clean title and safetied. ONE OWNER. NO ACCIDENTS 

Command start 
Power rear hatch 
Heated front seats 
Heated steering wheel 
Apple Carplay/Android auto 
Blind spot monitoring 
Lane departure warning 
Dual climate control 
Keyless entry and ignition 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

2020 Ford Edge

109,000 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Edge
SEL

SEL

2020 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

109,000KM
VIN 2FMPK4J99LBB66660

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2020 Ford Edge SEL with 109000kms. 2.0 liter 4 cylinder All wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. ONE OWNER. NO ACCIDENTS 

 

Command start 

Power rear hatch 

Heated front seats 

Heated steering wheel 

Apple Carplay/Android auto 

Blind spot monitoring 

Lane departure warning 

Dual climate control 

Keyless entry and ignition 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

