Low Mileage, ActiveX Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
The all-new Ford Escape was built to take the mid size SUV segment by storm. This 2020 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
All new for 2020, the Ford Escape has been redesigned to be more powerful, more comfortable, and more stylish. Unique, yet classy, this mid size SUV appears contemporary without simply blending in. With the latest in driver assistance technology standard throughout, you can be sure to get where youre going safely. Come see what the future looks like in the all-new Ford Escape.This low mileage SUV has just 3,800 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Escape's trim level is SEL. This amazing SEL adds a power liftgate, fog lamps, heated steering wheel, partial leather ActiveX front seats, remote start, and rear parking sensors. Other features include heated seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, proximity key, metal look interior trim, aluminum wheels, heated side mirrors, chrome and body color accents, black grille with chrome surround, chrome exhaust tip, and SiriusXM. Other great features include Ford Co-Pilot360 with lane keep assist, automatic active braking assistance, and blind spot warning keeping you safe. Stay connected with a 4.2 inch touchscreen with SYNC 3, voice recognition, AppLink, and Bluetooth. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Activex Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ford Co-pilot360, Modern Technology.
Thank you for your interest in this vehicle from Fairway Ford Sales. Our policy is and always has been to provide a full disclosure hassle free purchase experience. All of our posted prices are carefully researched against market value and are only subject to PST & GST. No other fees are charged against this price. Every vehicles goes through our comprehensive multi-point inspection and Manitoba Safety Certification. When we advertise a vehicle, it is ready to be sold. For more information please Call, Email or Come In. Dealer Permit # 0836
