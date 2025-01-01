$33,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
LIMITED |Accident Free| Cooled Seats | Loaded
2020 Ford Explorer
LIMITED |Accident Free| Cooled Seats | Loaded
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 101662
- Mileage 149,363 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Ford Explorer Limited with 149363kms. 2.3 liter 4 Cylinder All wheel drive
2020 Ford Explorer Limited with 149363kms. 2.3 liter 4 Cylinder All wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. Originally from Saskatchewan. No collisions on Record
Leather seats
Heated front seats
Cooled front seats
Heated rear seats
Adaptive Cruise control
360 degree Camera
Memory seats
Huge Panoramic
Tri climate control
Command start
Tow hitch
6 Passenger
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000
Vehicle Features
204-371-6737