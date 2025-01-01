Menu
2020 Ford Explorer Limited with 149363kms. 2.3 liter 4 Cylinder All wheel drive 

Clean title and safetied. Originally from Saskatchewan. No collisions on Record 

Leather seats 
Heated front seats 
Cooled front seats 
Heated rear seats 
Adaptive Cruise control 
360 degree Camera 
Memory seats
Huge Panoramic 
Tri climate control 
Command start 
Tow hitch 
6 Passenger 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction.

2020 Ford Explorer

149,363 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer

LIMITED |Accident Free| Cooled Seats | Loaded

2020 Ford Explorer

LIMITED |Accident Free| Cooled Seats | Loaded

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,363KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMSK8FH8LGB16908

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 101662
  • Mileage 149,363 KM

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2020 Ford Explorer Limited with 149363kms. 2.3 liter 4 Cylinder All wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. Originally from Saskatchewan. No collisions on Record 

 

Leather seats 

Heated front seats 

Cooled front seats 

Heated rear seats 

Adaptive Cruise control 

360 degree Camera 

Leather seats 

Memory seats

Huge Panoramic 

Tri climate control 

Command start 

Tow hitch 

6 Passenger 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2020 Ford Explorer