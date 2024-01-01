Menu
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2020 Ford F-150 XLT Supercrew with 110000kms. 5.0 liter V8 4x4 </p><p> </p><p>Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. ONE OWNER </p><p> </p><p>Command start </p><p>6 Passenger seating </p><p>Heated front seats </p><p>Apple Carplay/Android auto </p><p>A/C</p><p>Cruise control </p><p>Front and rear USB ports</p><p>Selectable drive modes </p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </p>

11971275

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
110,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E50LKD54306

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 20FOXL
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2020 Ford F-150 XLT Supercrew with 110000kms. 5.0 liter V8 4x4 

 

Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. ONE OWNER 

 

Command start 

6 Passenger seating 

Heated front seats 

Apple Carplay/Android auto 

A/C

Cruise control 

Front and rear USB ports

Selectable drive modes 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-XXXX

204-371-6737

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

