2020 Ford F150 XTR with 82000km. 5.0L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Accident free. 

 

Command start

Heated seats

Blind spot monitoring

Back up camera

Bluetooth

Panoramic roof

Auto start/stop

Running boards 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction.

2020 Ford F-150

82,000 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

12281382

2020 Ford F-150

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Accident Free

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1E59LKE01280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

 

2020 Ford F150 XTR with 82000km. 5.0L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Accident free. 

 

Command start

Heated seats

Blind spot monitoring

Back up camera

Bluetooth

Panoramic roof

Auto start/stop

Running boards 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and as

k for sales.

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-XXXX

204-371-6737

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2020 Ford F-150