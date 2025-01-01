$36,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance with us. Apply at stonebridgeauto.com
2020 Ford F150 XTR with 82000km. 5.0L V8 4x4. Clean title and safetied. Accident free.
Command start
Heated seats
Blind spot monitoring
Back up camera
Bluetooth
Panoramic roof
Auto start/stop
Running boards
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and as
k for sales.
Vehicle Features
