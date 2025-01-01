$35,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
High Roof | Back Up Camera | Shelving
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 101805
- Mileage 50,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2020 Ford Transit T250 High Roof with 50000km. 3.5L V6 RWD. Clean title and safetied. USA imported vehicle.
All time back up camera
Foldable shelving
Cabin access door
A/C
Side steps
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
Vehicle Features
204-371-6737