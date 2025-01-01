Menu
<p>Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com </p><p> </p><p>2020 Ford Transit T250 High Roof with 50000km. 3.5L V6 RWD. Clean title and safetied. USA imported vehicle. </p><p> </p><p>All time back up camera</p><p>Foldable shelving</p><p>Cabin access door</p><p>A/C</p><p>Side steps</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van

50,000 KM

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van

High Roof | Back Up Camera | Shelving

2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van

High Roof | Back Up Camera | Shelving

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,000KM
VIN 1FTBR3X8XLKB27388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 101805
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2020 Ford Transit T250 High Roof with 50000km. 3.5L V6 RWD. Clean title and safetied. USA imported vehicle. 

 

All time back up camera

Foldable shelving

Cabin access door

A/C

Side steps

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$35,995

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van