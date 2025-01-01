Menu
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 148 EL High Roof with only 57000kms. 3.5 liter V6 Rear wheel drive 

Clean title and safetied. Originally from the United States 

*MULTIPLE PROMASTER AND TRANSIT UNITS IN STOCK*

Back up Camera 
Blind spot monitoring 
Bluetooth 
A/C
Pre installed shelves
USB input

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction.

2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van

57,000 KM

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
57,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBR3X87LKB33391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 101820
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 148" EL High Roof with only 57000kms. 3.5 liter V6 Rear wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. Originally from the United States 

 

*MULTIPLE PROMASTER AND TRANSIT UNITS IN STOCK*

 

Back up Camera 

Blind spot monitoring 

Bluetooth 

A/C

Pre installed shelves

USB input

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

