2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
T-250 High Roof | LOW KILOMETERS
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 101820
- Mileage 57,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 148" EL High Roof with only 57000kms. 3.5 liter V6 Rear wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. Originally from the United States
*MULTIPLE PROMASTER AND TRANSIT UNITS IN STOCK*
Back up Camera
Blind spot monitoring
Bluetooth
A/C
Pre installed shelves
USB input
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
204-371-6737