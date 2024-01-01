Menu
Account
Sign In
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com<div><br></div><div>2020 GMC Terrain Denali with 109000km. 2.0L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Accident free. </div><div><br></div><div>Command start</div><div>Leather interior</div><div>Heated seats</div><div>Heated and cooled seats</div><div>Power seats with memory drivers seat</div><div>Dual climate control</div><div>Apple Carplay/Android Auto</div><div>Blind spot monitoring</div><div>Lane keep assist</div><div>Panoramic roof</div><div>Back up camera</div><div><br></div><div>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. </div><div><br></div><div><br></div>

2020 GMC Terrain

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 GMC Terrain

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Terrain

Denali

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1716825878
  2. 1716825878
  3. 1716825878
  4. 1716825878
  5. 1716825878
  6. 1716825878
  7. 1716825878
  8. 1716825878
  9. 1716825878
  10. 1716825878
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
109,000KM
Used
VIN 3GKALXEX8LL292504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101404
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2020 GMC Terrain Denali with 109000km. 2.0L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Accident free. 
Command startLeather interiorHeated seatsHeated and cooled seatsPower seats with memory drivers seatDual climate controlApple Carplay/Android AutoBlind spot monitoringLane keep assistPanoramic roofBack up camera
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2019 Toyota Sienna LE for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Toyota Sienna LE 104,000 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Buick Envision Preferred for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Buick Envision Preferred 68,000 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Canyon 4WD SLT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2017 GMC Canyon 4WD SLT 96,000 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Terrain