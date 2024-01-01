$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 GMC Terrain
Denali
2020 GMC Terrain
Denali
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
109,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GKALXEX8LL292504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 101404
- Mileage 109,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Come Finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2020 GMC Terrain Denali with 109000km. 2.0L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Accident free.
Command startLeather interiorHeated seatsHeated and cooled seatsPower seats with memory drivers seatDual climate controlApple Carplay/Android AutoBlind spot monitoringLane keep assistPanoramic roofBack up camera
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
2020 GMC Terrain Denali with 109000km. 2.0L 4 cylinder AWD. Clean title and safetied. Accident free.
Command startLeather interiorHeated seatsHeated and cooled seatsPower seats with memory drivers seatDual climate controlApple Carplay/Android AutoBlind spot monitoringLane keep assistPanoramic roofBack up camera
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc
2019 Toyota Sienna LE 104,000 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Envision Preferred 68,000 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Canyon 4WD SLT 96,000 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
Call Dealer
204-371-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
204-371-6737
2020 GMC Terrain