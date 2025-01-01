Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com</p><p> </p><p>2020 GMC Terrain SLE. 2.0L Turbocharged. AWD. No accidents. Clean title and safetied.</p><p> </p><p>Command start</p><p>Heated front seats</p><p>Power driver seat</p><p>Selectable AWD</p><p>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto</p><p> </p><p>We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.</p>

2020 GMC Terrain

100,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 GMC Terrain

SLE | NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle
13174598

2020 GMC Terrain

SLE | NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

  1. 1763073037557
  2. 1763073038013
  3. 1763073038407
  4. 1763073038820
  5. 1763073039251
  6. 1763073039655
  7. 1763073040061
  8. 1763073040466
  9. 1763073040850
  10. 1763073041279
  11. 1763073041670
  12. 1763073042073
  13. 1763073042503
  14. 1763073042915
  15. 1763073043332
  16. 1763073043762
  17. 1763073044186
  18. 1763073044631
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,000KM
VIN 3GKALTEX3LL138341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance this vehicle! Apply at stonebridgeauto.com

 

2020 GMC Terrain SLE. 2.0L Turbocharged. AWD. No accidents. Clean title and safetied.

 

Command start

Heated front seats

Power driver seat

Selectable AWD

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Command start | Heated seats | Apple CarPlay carplay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Used 2017 RAM 3500 Laramie | Heated seats | Cooled seats for sale in Steinbach, MB
2017 RAM 3500 Laramie | Heated seats | Cooled seats 140,000 KM $57,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE | Blind Spot Monitoring | Adaptive Cruise for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 Toyota Corolla LE | Blind Spot Monitoring | Adaptive Cruise 50,225 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT | LEATHER | REAR DVD PLAYER for sale in Steinbach, MB
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT | LEATHER | REAR DVD PLAYER 172,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stone Bridge Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

Call Dealer

204-371-XXXX

(click to show)

204-371-6737

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2020 GMC Terrain