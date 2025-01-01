Menu
REBUILT TITLE, CHEAP! ARRIVING AROUND APRIL 30.

2020 Honda Civic

132,131 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

EX

12426720

2020 Honda Civic

EX

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,131KM
VIN 2HGFC2F76LH013662

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Mileage 132,131 KM

REBUILT TITLE, CHEAP! ARRIVING AROUND APRIL 30.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Auxiliary Audio Input

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

204-392-8814
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

2020 Honda Civic