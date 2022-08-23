Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Civic

45,210 KM

Details Description Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Friesen Auto Sales

204-381-1512

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

SI

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

SI

Location

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

204-381-1512

  1. 1661373642
  2. 1661373642
  3. 1661373642
  4. 1661373642
  5. 1661373642
  6. 1661373642
  7. 1661373642
  8. 1661373642
  9. 1661373642
  10. 1661373642
  11. 1661373642
  12. 1661373642
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

45,210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8981881
  • Stock #: C0383
  • VIN: 2HGFC1E53LH200383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for I nice car this 2020 Honda Civic SI , with ONLY 45,,km, 6 speed manual transmission, sunroof, heated seats , fresh safety, call Dennis at 204-381-1512

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Friesen Auto Sales

2020 Honda Civic SI
 45,210 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic
2006 GMC Sierra 1500...
 221,657 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan NV200 SV
 39,502 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic

Email Friesen Auto Sales

Friesen Auto Sales

Friesen Auto Sales

237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9

Call Dealer

204-381-XXXX

(click to show)

204-381-1512

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory