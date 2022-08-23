2020 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8981881

8981881 Stock #: C0383

C0383 VIN: 2HGFC1E53LH200383

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Mileage 45,210 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Comfort Climate Control Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

