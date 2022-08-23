$31,900+ tax & licensing
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
Friesen Auto Sales
204-381-1512
2020 Honda Civic
SI
Location
Friesen Auto Sales
237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9
204-381-1512
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
45,210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8981881
- Stock #: C0383
- VIN: 2HGFC1E53LH200383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,210 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Friesen Auto Sales
237 Pth 52 W, Steinbach, MB R5G 2S9