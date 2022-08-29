Menu
2020 Honda CR-V

63,530 KM

Details

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD

Location

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

63,530KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9189415
  • Stock #: 22133
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H4XLH213814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22133
  • Mileage 63,530 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Blind Spot Display, Heated Seats, Automatic Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Collision Mitigation

With car-like handling and excellent fuel efficiency, this capable and comfort 2020 Honda CR-V is the total package. This 2020 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.

This stylish 2020 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical Honda CR-V has got you covered! This SUV has 63,530 kms. It's sonic gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.


Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.


Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you!
Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Sunroof
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Lane Keep Assist
Collision Mitigation
Blind Spot Display
Automatic Braking

Ben R AutoSales

Ben R AutoSales

Primary

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

