Sport AWD
49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
63,530KM
Used
Vehicle Details
Exterior Colour Grey
Fuel Type Gasoline
Drive Type All Wheel Drive
Transmission Automatic
Mileage 63,530 KM
Vehicle Description
With car-like handling and excellent fuel efficiency, this capable and comfort 2020 Honda CR-V is the total package. This 2020 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Steinbach.
This stylish 2020 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical Honda CR-V has got you covered! This SUV has 63,530 kms. It's sonic gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our used vehicle selection is always changing. Watch www.benrauto.com/inventory for most accurate info. We offer easy, comprehensive financing and extended warranty options on all used vehicles.
Please feel free to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about any vehicle by emailing benrauto@gmail.com, text or call 204-326-2220. If you are looking for a vehicle you dont see, contact us, and well find it for you, at a wholesale price. We look forward to doing business with you! o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Lane Keep Assist
Collision Mitigation
Blind Spot Display
Automatic Braking
