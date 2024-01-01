$33,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai PALISADE
LUXURY
Location
Stone Bridge Auto Inc
21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3
204-371-6737
Certified
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Stock # 20HULU
- Mileage 118,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com
2020 Hyundai Palisade Luxury with 118000kms. 3.8 liter V6 All wheel drive
Clean title and safetied. Always owned in Manitoba. 2 owner vehicle
Command start
Leather seats
Heated and cooled front seats
Heated rear seats
Adaptive Cruise control
Blind spot monitoring
Lane departure warning
8 Passenger seating
Keyless entry and ignition
Apple Carplay/Android auto
Tri climate control
Heated steering wheel
We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.
204-371-6737