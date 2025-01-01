Menu
2020 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate with 157000kms. 3.8 liter V6 All wheel drive 

Clean title and safetied. Fully loaded. 

Command start 
Leather seats 
Heated and cooled front seats 
Heated and cooled rear seats 
Leather seats 
Adaptive Cruise control 
Blind spot Cameras 
Lane departure warning 
7 Passenger seating 
Keyless entry and ignition 
Apple Carplay/Android auto 
Tri climate control
Heated steering wheel 
360 degree Camera 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed.

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai PALISADE

ULTIMATE

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

ULTIMATE

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8R5DHE3LU068799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 101726
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2020 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate with 157000kms. 3.8 liter V6 All wheel drive 

 

Clean title and safetied. Fully loaded. 

 

Command start 

Leather seats 

Heated and cooled front seats 

Heated and cooled rear seats 

Leather seats 

Adaptive Cruise control 

Blind spot Cameras 

Lane departure warning 

7 Passenger seating 

Keyless entry and ignition 

Apple Carplay/Android auto 

Tri climate control

Heated steering wheel 

360 degree Camera 

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

$29,995

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2020 Hyundai PALISADE