Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Hyundai Tucson

53,277 KM

Details Features

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13173500

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD

Location

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

204-326-6437

  1. 13173500
  2. 13173500
  3. 13173500
  4. 13173500
  5. 13173500
  6. 13173500
  7. 13173500
  8. 13173500
  9. 13173500
  10. 13173500
  11. 13173500
  12. 13173500
Contact Seller

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,277KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA40LU245761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,277 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Mazda

Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive LT for sale in Steinbach, MB
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive LT 92,936 KM $47,700 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 FWD 4dr GX for sale in Steinbach, MB
2016 Mazda CX-3 FWD 4dr GX 198,035 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda CX-5 GS AUTO AWD for sale in Steinbach, MB
2020 Mazda CX-5 GS AUTO AWD 161,135 KM $23,740 + tax & lic

Email Highway Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Mazda

Highway Mazda

101 HWY. 12 North, Steinbach, MB R5G 0B5

Call Dealer

204-326-XXXX

(click to show)

204-326-6437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Highway Mazda

204-326-6437

2020 Hyundai Tucson