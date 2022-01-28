2020 Infiniti Q50

$48,997 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 4 3 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8251479

8251479 Stock #: F4DRBM

F4DRBM VIN: JN1FV7AR2LM660767

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 30,430 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.