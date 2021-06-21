Menu
2020 Jeep Cherokee

45,000 KM

Details Description

$38,499

+ tax & licensing
$38,499

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2020 Jeep Cherokee

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$38,499

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7408364
  • Stock #: 20JETH
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX3LD517870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20JETH
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 2020 Jeep Cherokee TrailHawk with 45000km. 3.2L V6 4WD. Clean title and safetied. Manitoba vehicle, ACCIDENT FREE. Backup camera Terrain-Selec Offroad package Heated mirrors Power seat Power doors Powwr mirrors We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are small business focused on customer satisfaction. Financing is available if needed. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

