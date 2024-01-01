Menu
2020 Jeep Grand Chreokee Limited with 99500kms. 3.6 liter V6 4x4 

Clean title and safetied. ONE OWNER. NO COLLISIONS. STEINBACH VEHICLE 

Heated and cooled front seats 
Adaptive Cruise control 
Automatic Parallel parking 
Heated rear seats
Memory seats 
Apple Carplay/Android auto 
Heated steering wheel 
Huge Panoramic sunroof 
Command start 
Power hatch

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction.

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

99,500 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

11962872

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG5LC230881

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20CHLI
  • Mileage 99,500 KM

Come finance this vehicle with us. Apply on our website stonebridgeauto.com 

 

2020 Jeep Grand Chreokee Limited with 99500kms. 3.6 liter V6 4x4 

 

Clean title and safetied. ONE OWNER. NO COLLISIONS. STEINBACH VEHICLE 

 

Heated and cooled front seats 

Adaptive Cruise control 

Automatic Parallel parking 

Heated rear seats

Memory seats 

Apple Carplay/Android auto 

Heated steering wheel 

Huge Panoramic sunroof 

Command start 

Power hatch

 

We take trades! Vehicle is for sale in Steinbach by STONE BRIDGE AUTO INC. Dealer #5000 we are a small business focused on customer satisfaction. Text or call before coming to view and ask for sales.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

21 PTH 12N, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-371-6737

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stone Bridge Auto Inc

204-371-6737

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee